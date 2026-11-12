In Russia, a police chief was arrested for abducting men to send them to war

Yuri Shibaev, head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs department in the Komsomolsky District of the Ivanovo Region, is accused of kidnapping, fraud, and unauthorized access to computer data as part of an organized group. A total of 15 people are implicated in the case, and there are numerous victims.

According to investigators, men were abducted, detained, and forced to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Shibaev does not admit guilt and refused to testify. The court remanded him to pretrial detention.

Journalists reported on cases of men being abducted in the Ivanovo region as early as 2025. Relatives of the missing said that people were lured with promises of work or taken by force, beaten, and forced to sign military contracts.

Russia is mass-recruiting foreigners for the war against Ukraine through Western platforms.

Russia is recruiting Africans for the war under the guise of film shoots.

In the occupied territories, Russia is recruiting schoolchildren into drone units

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