Two people were injured by "Banderole" rockets in Zlatopol, Kharkiv Oblast

According to preliminary reports, Russian forces launched two S-8000 (“Banderole”) missiles at the city of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region. A civilian enterprise located near a residential area was hit.

Two civilians were injured in the attack—a man born in 1938 and a child born in 2015. The facility sustained significant damage, and a fire broke out on its premises. In addition, the blast wave and debris damaged several private homes, and the fire destroyed several cars.

Source: Zlatopol Mayor Mykola Baksheev on his Telegram channel.

On November 4, Russian troops launched a strike using two drones against a civilian enterprise in Zlatopol, Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the attack, part of the production was destroyed, manufacturing equipment and warehouse facilities were damaged, and a large-scale fire broke out.

In one of the towns in Vinnytsia Oblast, a building housing the Taxpayer Service Center was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

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