The Ukrainian Defense Forces’ operation to establish a bridgehead in Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River in 2023 was a historic event for the Ukrainian army, despite significant losses. This assessment was expressed in an interview with the “Crimea.Realities” project by Alim Kerimov, chief of staff of the 34th Separate Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, Russia lost five divisions during the fighting.

Analyzing the events of three years ago, the colonel explains that the enemy suffered even greater losses than the Ukrainian Armed Forces at that time. According to his data, five divisions of the Russian army were effectively “wiped out” by four brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Marine Corps.

“This is a truly historic event. Yes, it was a tragedy for us because there were heavy losses. Everyone who was on the left bank, everyone involved in transporting personnel and logistics—all these servicemembers—I personally consider them heroes. The Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered very heavy losses, but we must ask: was it worth it? Yes, it was worth it. Because the enemy ‘wiped out’ five divisions against four marine brigades. We suffered losses, but the enemy also suffered enormous losses,” says Kerimov.

<br />

He pointed out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had pinned down the Russian army in the south—the Russian command was forced to redeploy its forces from the Zaporizhzhia sector, which allowed Ukrainian troops to launch a counteroffensive: “At that time, we began discussing a counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector and so on. It’s important to note that all those Russian divisions that were ‘wiped out’ by all the Marine brigades—they were all no longer combat-ready; they were no longer being deployed in that sector. And now we’re finishing off those who remain.”

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 2,280 Russian occupiers on the front lines.

As a reminder, as of 10:00 p.m. on November 6, there had been 180 combat engagements on the front lines. Russian forces carried out 53 airstrikes, dropped 170 guided bombs, and deployed over 3,600 kamikaze drones.

Recently, operators from the SHADOW PACK unit of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of drone crews, carried out a successful operation to clear Russian positions directly on Russian territory.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and thwarted Russian offensives, according to the ISW.

Read us on