During the first week of November, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 16,130 Russian occupiers.

This is the highest weekly figure since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

On average, the Russian army suffered losses of more than 2,300 troops per day. That’s approximately 100 invaders every hour.

The General Staff notes that the Russian command continues to send troops into assaults despite significant personnel losses.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As a reminder, Russia lost five divisions during the battles for Krynky.

A Russian soldier begged for food for three days, but his commander responded with insults.

Drone operators from the 41st Brigade are attacking Russian infantry in Kupiansk.

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