In Russia’s Rostov Region, traffic across the bridge over the Mius River on Highway R-280—which the Russian occupiers call “Novorossiya”—was halted after an FP-2 drone struck the bridge. The extent of the damage to the road surface was documented in satellite images.

According to satellite imagery released by the Dnipro Osint analytical channel, the bridge’s road surface at coordinates 47.184059, 38.515930 sustained significant damage.

As a result of the attack, travel along this section of the road has become completely impossible for any type of vehicle.

The R-280 highway is of critical importance for Russian military logistics, as it connects Russian territory with the temporarily occupied Ukrainian regions. The crossing over the Mius River was used to transport military equipment and ammunition to the southern sector of the front.

According to the “Mariupol Resistance” movement, the bridges across the Mius were included in the list of 30 strategic crossings used by Russian troops. Disabling such structures could significantly complicate supply operations and disrupt the enemy army’s military logistics.

As a reminder, in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, a bridge over the Mius River on the “Novorossiya” highway—which connects Rostov-on-Don with the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine—was damaged as a result of a drone attack.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

In October 2026, nearly 34,000 of the 69,200 scheduled flights in Russia were delayed or canceled. The main reason was regular restrictions on airport operations due to the threat of drone attacks.

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