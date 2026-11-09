Russia attacked the Rivne region; energy facilities were damaged

Throughout the evening and night of November 9, Russian troops launched strikes on the northern districts of the Rivne region. The enemy attack damaged energy and civilian infrastructure facilities.

According to him, the Russian strikes targeted the energy sector, businesses, and residential areas. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

At the same time, a fire broke out on the premises of a private civilian enterprise as a result of the shelling. The fire destroyed a truck.

The relevant emergency and response services were called in to extinguish the fire and assess the damage caused by the Russian attack.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

On the night of Sunday, November 8, Russian troops launched a combined strike using drones and guided aerial bombs on Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The attack resulted in casualties among the civilian population.

On the evening of and overnight into Monday, November 9, Russian troops launched strikes on the territory of the Cherkasy region. The attack damaged critical and civilian infrastructure.

On the night of November 9, Russian forces carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used 317 attack drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as “Banderole” guided munitions.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled five settlements in the Kherson city community. As a result of the artillery strikes and drone attacks, high-rise buildings and private homes were damaged, and one person was wounded.

On the night of November 9, Russian troops once again attacked the Khmelnytskyi and Poltava regions with drones. The strikes caused fires and damaged residential buildings and farm structures. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

Since the evening, Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Five districts came under enemy fire, and damage was reported to a business, infrastructure, a service station, and vehicles.

In addition, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Odesa region.

A residential building was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on Odesa. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon, November 7.

As a reminder, on the night of November 6–7, Russian terrorist forces struck energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured in the attack and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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