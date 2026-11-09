The Ukrainian Armed Forces are halting the occupiers' advance with counterattacks, according to the ISW

Russian troops continue their offensive operations in various sectors of the front, but have not achieved significant success due to counterattacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Ukrainian defenders are also striking enemy positions and hindering their movements.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian occupiers continued their offensive on November 7 and 8 but were unable to advance. Specifically, on November 8, they attacked northeast of the Borivska community. Ukrainian forces conducted counterattacks in this area.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders advanced near the city itself and to the northeast of it, along the Oskil River. However, Russian troops were unable to make any headway. Ukrainian defense forces launched a counterattack near the Zhuravka ravine, located northeast of Lyman.

ISW analysts also refuted Russian claims regarding the alleged capture of the central part of Dibrova, southeast of Lyman. According to their assessment, this information is not true. At the same time, Ukrainian drones are restricting the movement of Russian troops in this area.

Russian forces have also failed to make headway in the Orikhiv sector. On November 7 and 8, they conducted limited offensive operations in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In response, Ukrainian defenders launched counterattacks southeast of Orikhiv.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an occupier position northeast of Ternuvate. Analysts suggest that Russian troops had previously infiltrated this area.

Another Ukrainian attack on an enemy position was captured on video released on November 2. On November 7, analysts confirmed the geolocation of the footage: south of Varvarivka, northeast of Kharkiv, where Russian troops had recently infiltrated.

In addition, the ISW refuted a statement by a Russian military blogger on November 6 regarding the alleged capture of Sobolivka, west of Kupiansk. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that it had taken control of this settlement as early as July 2025.

According to analysts’ assessments, Russian troops have recently advanced or penetrated positions within Dobropillia, as well as to the south and southwest of the city.

Presumably, prior to this, the enemy advanced through Krasnopodillia and the small settlement of Dobropillia, located south of the city of the same name.

Russian and Ukrainian forces are also engaged in combat in Nadiya, southwest of Dobropillia. The ISW suggests that this may indicate that Russian units have penetrated the settlement.

According to unconfirmed reports, on November 8, Russian forces attempted to advance on positions near Novoyavlenka, northeast of Dobropillya. At the same time, ISW analysts emphasized that they are currently unable to verify this information.

Thus, despite continuing offensive operations on several fronts, Russian forces have been unable to make significant advances. Counterattacks by Ukrainian defenders and the use of drones are complicating the enemy’s operations.

This is according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) dated November 8, 2026.

Over the past 24 hours, 140 combat engagements took place on the front lines. Russian forces were most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks.

Total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to November 9, 2026, total approximately 1,609,380 personnel, including 2,980 over the past 24 hours.

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