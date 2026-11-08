Ukraine is testing systems for intercepting targets outside Earth's atmosphere

Ukraine has already conducted at least three tests of systems designed to intercept targets in near-Earth space.

Specifically, these tests focused on the capability to destroy “Oreshnik”-type ballistic missiles. At the same time, the country has been working to launch its own sovereign satellites into orbit.

In addition, last month Ukraine successfully launched the Obria Nano satellite. It became the first test satellite for Ukraine’s future independent communications network, which is planned to consist of approximately 245 satellites.

Source: The Guardian

Ukraine damaged five workshops at a factory producing components for the Oreshnik.

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