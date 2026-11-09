Video: Occupiers are placing dummy machine-gunners on old cars to distract Ukrainian drones

Russian troops have begun using dummy machine-gunners mounted on old vehicles in an attempt to mimic the positions of mobile fire teams. In this way, the occupiers are seeking to protect roads in border areas from attacks by Ukrainian drones.

According to available information, the Russians are mounting mock machine guns and gunners on vehicles that are no longer operational, creating the illusion of real firing positions.

Presumably, this is how the occupiers are trying to distract Ukrainian strike drones, particularly those equipped with artificial intelligence systems. Such drones are capable of independently identifying targets and homing in on them.

The mock-ups placed along the roads are intended to mimic armed positions and provoke Ukrainian drones into attacking false targets.

A video has been posted online showing several such positions along a highway.

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As a reminder, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces continue to carry out combat missions on Russian territory. In particular, operators from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center conducted special operations behind enemy lines, inflicting casualties and disrupting logistics routes.

Russian troops continue offensive operations on various sections of the front, but have not achieved significant success due to counterattacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Ukrainian defenders are also striking enemy positions and hindering their movements.

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements took place on the front lines. Russian troops were most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks.

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to November 9, 2026, amount to approximately 1,609,380 personnel, including 2,980 over the past 24 hours.

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