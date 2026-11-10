From the beginning of the year through November 9, wildfires in the Russian Federation have burned 5.38 million hectares, which is equivalent to 53,800 square kilometers. The area affected by the fires is 16.7% larger than during the same period last year and is comparable in size to the territory of Croatia.

The total area of wildfires in the aggressor country exceeded 11.5 million hectares, which is one and a half times more than last year’s figures. At the same time, the average area of a single fire has also increased by one and a half times, while the total number of fires remained virtually unchanged, with 18,991 recorded compared to 18,868 a year earlier. Currently, no new fire outbreaks have been recorded since November 6, although the fire season is officially still ongoing.

Source: Report by the Russian Federal Air Forest Protection Service.

Previously, forest fires were reported in 77 of Russia’s 83 regions. Russian authorities have imposed special fire safety measures in 49 federal subjects.

As a reminder, numerous forest fires broke out in the Krasnoyarsk Krai, Omsk Oblast, and Irkutsk Oblast of the Russian Federation. At least seven deaths were reported, including two children.

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