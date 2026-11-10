Russian botnets quickly resumed operations after attacks on Yandex data centers

Attacks on the data centers of the Russian company “Yandex” caused only a brief decline in the activity of Russian botnets. Within just a few days, the number of propaganda posts exceeded previous levels.

According to Anait Khoperia, acting head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, networks targeting foreign audiences resumed activity in about 12 hours, while the Ukrainian segment did so within two days.

Specifically, on October 9, 2,231 posts from suspicious accounts were recorded; on October 10, 4,585; and on October 11, 4,711. This even exceeded the level seen before the first strike.

The CPD speculates that botnet operators either used backup capacity or quickly migrated their infrastructure to other servers.

The American company Cloudflare observed a similar pattern: after the malicious traffic disappeared via Yandex Cloud, it subsequently reappeared from the same technical sources but via other Russian hosting providers.

Source: Glavkom

The Russian company Yandex moved all three of its supercomputers (“Lyapunov,” “Galushkin,” and “Chervonenkis”) to new computing sites following a series of attacks by Ukrainian drones. The company’s press office claims that the equipment was not damaged during the strikes.

On the night of October 11, drones attacked Yandex’s data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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