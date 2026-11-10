Former Russian national volleyball team player Alexander Kimerov went missing during the war against Ukraine. He last contacted his family and friends on August 16.

According to information published by propagandists, Kimerov signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense in March 2026 and was assigned to the 5th Separate Tank Brigade, where he served in the 2nd Assault Company. The occupier last contacted his family and loved ones on August 16.

Kimerov is 215 cm tall and was one of the tallest blockers in Russian volleyball.

During his career, he played for Moscow’s “Dynamo,” “Ural,” “Fakel,” and the Italian club “Verona.” In 2022, he transferred to the “Yaroslavich” club, and in the summer of 2023, he was suspended from volleyball until December 2024 for doping.

He won two world championships with the Russian junior and youth national teams. As a member of the Russian national team, he won the Universiade and took bronze at the European Games.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed Russian hockey player Konstantin Zarubin on the front lines.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than 2,200 Russian soldiers in the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 2,280 Russian occupiers on the front lines.

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