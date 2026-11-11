Russia attacked Volyn with drones; a parking lot caught fire

This morning, November 11, a fire broke out at a parking lot in the Kovel district of Volyn Oblast as a result of an enemy attack.

The fire engulfed a truck trailer, destroying one vehicle and damaging three others.

Rescue workers quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading further.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

On the morning of November 11, Poltava came under attack by Russian drones, and a series of explosions rocked the city. This was reported by Kateryna Yamshchikova, secretary of the Poltava City Council, and Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the regional military administration.

Russia also attacked energy infrastructure in the Odesa region, leaving 135,000 consumers without power.

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of November 11, Russian invaders attacked 35 settlements in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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