Explosions were heard in Poltava this morning during an attack by Russian drones

On the morning of November 11, Poltava came under attack by Russian drones, and a series of explosions rocked the city. This was reported by Kateryna Yamshchikova, secretary of the Poltava City Council, and Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the regional military administration.

Air raid alerts were issued in various districts of the Poltava region after 9:40 a.m. The alerts were prompted by the threat of drone attacks and, in some cases, missile strikes.

Subsequently, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that a jet-powered drone was heading toward the city.

Around 10:10 a.m., residents heard the first explosions.

“Information is being verified! The threat of enemy strikes remains!” Yamshchikova added.

Three minutes later, the military warned of “Banderole” drones moving toward the regional center. After that, the city was rocked again by a series of explosions.

The Regional Military Administration also confirmed that the enemy is attacking Poltava. However, there is currently no information on the possible consequences of the shelling.

Russia also attacked energy infrastructure in the Odesa region, leaving 135,000 consumers without power.

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of November 11, Russian invaders attacked 35 settlements in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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