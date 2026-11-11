Russia attacked energy infrastructure in the Odesa region; 135,000 customers are without power

Russian troops continue to strike energy infrastructure in the Odesa region. As a result of damage to energy facilities, approximately 135,000 consumers have been left without power. There is also one reported casualty.

According to the Odesa Regional State Administration, the damage to energy facilities occurred on the evening of November 10 and the morning of November 11. As a result, emergency power outages were implemented in several districts of the region.

Currently, approximately 135,000 consumers in parts of the Bolhrad, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, and Odesa districts remain temporarily without power.

One person was injured as a result of the attacks. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Engineers from Ukrenergo and DTEK Odesa Power Grids are already working to repair the damage caused by the strikes. Specialists are making every effort to restore power as quickly as possible to the affected communities.

This was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

Throughout November 10, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with drones. The strikes damaged residential buildings and a car, according to the regional military administration.

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of November 11, Russian invaders attacked 35 settlements in the Kherson region. One person was killed and three others were wounded as a result of the shelling.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured in the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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