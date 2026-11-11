Russian missiles crossed into Moldovan airspace this morning

On the morning of November 11, two Russian “Banderol”-type cruise missiles entered Moldovan airspace amid massive Russian attacks on Ukraine. This was reported by the Moldovan Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, the first missile was detected at 6:04 a.m. It crossed the state border near the village of Yaski in the Odesa region and was heading toward Tudora in the Stefan Voda district. At 06:09, the missile left Moldovan airspace, heading toward Starokozachye in the Odesa region.

The second missile crossed the Moldovan border at 06:06 from the direction of the village of Lymanke in the Odesa region. It was heading toward Pervomaisk, and at 06:10, it left the country’s airspace in the direction of Rozdilna in the Odesa region.

“In connection with the Russian Federation’s massive attacks on Ukraine, the National Integrated Monitoring System reports that two ‘Banderole’-type cruise missiles have intruded into the country’s airspace.” The first missile crossed the state border at 06:04 from the direction of the village of Yaski, Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, toward the village of Tudora, Stefan-Vodsky District, and left the country’s airspace at 06:09 in the direction of the village of Starokozache, Odesa Oblast, Ukraine,” the statement reads.

Regarding the second missile, the ministry noted that it crossed the state border at 06:06 from the direction of the village of Lymanke in the Odesa region toward the village of Pervomaisk and left the country’s airspace at 06:10 heading toward the town of Rozdilna in the Odesa region.

The Moldovan Ministry of Defense added that monitoring of the air situation is ongoing.

“The Air Operations Center continues to monitor the airspace in cooperation with the relevant authorities and partners,” the statement added.

Throughout November 10, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with drones. The strikes damaged residential buildings and a car, according to the regional military administration.

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of November 11, Russian invaders attacked 35 settlements in the Kherson region. One person was killed and three others were wounded as a result of the shelling.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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