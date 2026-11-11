The SBU has charged a Russian general in connection with the shelling of Pokrovsk with Smerch rockets

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor’s Office have formally charged Russian Colonel General Sergei Kuzovlev in absentia. According to the investigation, in February 2023, he ordered the shelling of residential neighborhoods in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, using “Smerch” multiple rocket launchers.

As a result of one such attack, three civilians were killed and 11 others were wounded.

Law enforcement officials determined that in February 2023, Kuzovlev, who at the time commanded the Russian Federation’s Southern Military District, planned and organized strikes on Pokrovsk’s civilian infrastructure.

According to the investigation, the general deployed units of the Russian Army’s 439th Rocket Artillery Brigade to carry out the shelling. The occupiers used “Smerch” and “Tornado-S” multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian troops attacked residential buildings from firing positions in the temporarily occupied city of Makiivka. Investigators documented the aftermath of one such strike, which killed three civilians and injured 11 others with injuries of varying severity.

Kuzovlev currently serves as commander of the Russian Federation’s Moscow Military District. Based on the evidence gathered, SBU investigators have notified him in absentia of his status as a suspect under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

Since the Russian general is currently in Russia, law enforcement agencies are continuing efforts to bring him to justice.

This was reported with reference to the SBU.

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On August 11, 2026, the SBU, the National Police, and the Office of the Prosecutor General announced that Russian Major General Alexander Novikov had been charged in absentia. According to the investigation, in the spring of 2024, he directed strikes against Ukrainian power plants and gas transmission system facilities.

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