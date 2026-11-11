Video: A fire broke out at the Omsk Oil Refinery in Russia following a drone attack

Reports are coming in from Russia of a large-scale attack on the Omsk oil refinery—one of the largest in the country.

According to preliminary reports, explosions have been heard at the facility for over two hours.

A fire broke out on the refinery grounds following the strikes. There is currently no official confirmation of the attack’s consequences.

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As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at industrial facilities in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a “huge number of UAVs,” explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

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