Medinsky stated that Russia would agree to peace only on its own terms

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Russia would be satisfied with the results of the negotiations only after a victory and the signing of a peace agreement on its own terms.

He also stated that territories where the Russian flag has been raised should not be returned to Ukrainian control.

According to Medinsky, one of Russia’s main goals is to create a new security system in Europe modeled after the Yalta and Potsdam agreements.

As a reminder, Arakhamia suggested that peace between Ukraine and Russia could be achieved by the end of 2026.

Prior to that, following talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner identified the most difficult obstacle on the path to peace.

Earlier in Abu Dhabi, the second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war took place: key takeaways.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks.

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