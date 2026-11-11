Putin will meet with Witkoff and Kushner tomorrow morning

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to meet with U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the morning of November 12.

This was reported by his spokesperson, Peskov.

At the same time, a phone call between Putin and Donald Trump following the trilateral talks between the delegations in Abu Dhabi is not currently planned.

As a reminder, Arakhamia suggested that peace between Ukraine and Russia could be achieved by the end of 2026.

Prior to this, following the talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner identified the most difficult obstacle on the path to peace.

Earlier, the second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war took place in Abu Dhabi: key takeaways.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks.

Read us on