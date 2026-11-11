Two Russian missiles entered Moldovan airspace

Two Russian “Banderol” cruise missiles violated Moldova’s airspace on the morning of November 11, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, the missiles remained over Moldovan territory for about 4–5 minutes each.

The first flew along the route of Yashki—Tudorovo—Starokazache, while the second entered from the direction of Lyman toward the Transnistrian village of Pervomaisk, after which it returned to the Odesa region.

The Ministry of Defense noted that since the beginning of 2026, Russian missiles and drones have violated Moldova’s airspace 71 times. Since February 2022, 108 such incidents have been recorded.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Moldova

Earlier, Russian drones again entered the airspace of Romania and Moldova.

A Russian military helicopter violated Polish airspace.

The violations of Moldova’s airspace by Russian drones may be a deliberate action by Russia.

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