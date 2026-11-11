President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia’s talk of security guarantees has nothing to do with a genuine desire for peace.

According to him, for decades Moscow has regularly started wars or used military force against other countries, which is why its claims about its own security are questionable.

Zelenskyy believes that the Kremlin seeks to preserve its ability to interfere in the affairs of other countries, use force unhindered, and prevent the promotion of freedom within Russia itself.

He also stated that Putin is trying to maintain his personal power and pass on imperialist views to future generations.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy