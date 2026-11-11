Zelenskyy explained what Russia is actually seeking under the guise of security guarantees
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia’s talk of security guarantees has nothing to do with a genuine desire for peace.
According to him, for decades Moscow has regularly started wars or used military force against other countries, which is why its claims about its own security are questionable.
Zelenskyy believes that the Kremlin seeks to preserve its ability to interfere in the affairs of other countries, use force unhindered, and prevent the promotion of freedom within Russia itself.
He also stated that Putin is trying to maintain his personal power and pass on imperialist views to future generations.
Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the King, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister of Denmark, met with representatives of about 70 Danish companies. During the event, the parties discussed expanding defense and economic cooperation, including the joint production of maritime drones, radar equipment, and components for the future Freyja system.
On November 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of the Danish Parliament, the Folketing. He became the first head of a foreign state to speak from the rostrum of the main chamber of the Danish Parliament.
Zelenskyy joked that the only thing to regret today is the lack of a shared border between Ukraine and Denmark. According to him, Denmark has “much better neighbors.”