Russian drones damaged residential buildings and a car in the Mykolaiv region

On November 10, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with drones. The strikes damaged residential buildings and a car, according to the regional military administration.

“Yesterday, the enemy attacked the region with ‘Shahed/Lancet’-type strike drones. There were no casualties.”

The Russian Armed Forces attacked the Halytsynivska community four times with “Molniya” missiles, the regional military administration reported. In the village of Lupareve, a private home and a civilian vehicle were damaged; in the village of Lymani, a house was damaged. No one was injured.

Source: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of November 11, Russian invaders attacked 35 settlements in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured in the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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