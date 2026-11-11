Russia launched a massive drone attack on the Zhytomyr region; four people were injured

Starting in the evening of November 10, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region with numerous drones. Energy, transportation, and fuel infrastructure facilities were targeted. The attacks resulted in casualties and significant damage.

According to the head of the regional military administration, the Russian army had been carrying out numerous drone strikes since the evening of the previous day.

“Since yesterday evening, the Russians have launched numerous drone strikes on the territory of the Zhytomyr region. Energy, transportation, and fuel infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr, Hlybochytsia, Olevsk, Zviahel, and Oliiv communities were targeted,” the statement reads.

As a result of the Russian attacks, residential buildings, a private business, and at least 20 vehicles were damaged.

As of the time of this report, four casualties were confirmed. Among them were National Police officers who had responded to a call and were caught in a second Russian strike while documenting war crimes.

“Currently, four people are known to have been injured. Among them are National Police officers who responded to a call and were caught in a second strike while documenting Russian war crimes. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care. Work is underway to address the aftermath of the shelling,” Vitaliy Bunechko clarified.

This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of November 11, Russian invaders attacked 35 settlements in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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