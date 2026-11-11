Russia has attacked energy infrastructure, causing power outages in eight regions

Throughout the day on November 10, 2026, Russian troops continued to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. As of the morning of November 11, some consumers in eight regions were left without electricity as a result of the shelling.

According to the Ministry of Energy, power outages caused by Russian strikes were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions.

The situation remains most critical in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.

Power supply issues also persist in regions near the front lines. There, the energy infrastructure faces systematic daily attacks due to combat operations and Russian shelling.

“Energy workers are working around the clock to restore damaged equipment as quickly as possible. Restoration efforts are complicated by prolonged air raid alerts and the threat of repeated shelling,” the statement said.

Over the past 24 hours, in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, a team of power workers was struck by a Russian drone while performing their duties.

As a result of the attack, one worker was injured. He was taken to a hospital, where medical staff are providing the necessary care.

In the Kharkiv region, emergency power outages are being implemented due to equipment damage and a drop in voltage in the high-voltage grid.

They will be able to return to the scheduled power supply schedules once the situation in the power grid stabilizes.

The Ministry of Energy also reported that hourly power outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, and power restriction schedules have been implemented for industrial consumers.

“Due to continuous attacks, the power supply situation can change rapidly throughout the day, sometimes even several times an hour,” the ministry emphasized.

Energy workers continue to repair damaged equipment and are working to stabilize the power supply in the affected regions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy’s press center.

Russian troops continue to strike energy infrastructure in the Odesa region. As a result of damage to energy facilities, approximately 135,000 consumers were left without power. One casualty has also been reported.

On November 10, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with drones. The strikes damaged residential buildings and a car, according to the regional military administration.

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of November 11, Russian invaders attacked 35 settlements in the Kherson region. One person was killed and three others were wounded as a result of the shelling.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

Read us on