A Russian strike on the Khmelnytskyi region damaged a business; one person was injured

On the morning of November 11, Russian troops attacked the Khmelnytskyi district. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and the premises of a business were damaged, according to Serhiy Tyurin, head of the regional military administration.

“During the morning attack in the Khmelnytskyi district, damage was reported on the premises of one of the businesses. One person was injured as a result of the attack,” Tyurin wrote.

All emergency services are working at the scene, he noted. There is no information regarding the condition of the injured person.

Russia also attacked energy infrastructure in the Odesa region, leaving 135,000 consumers without power.

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of November 11, Russian invaders attacked 35 settlements in the Kherson region. One person was killed and three others were wounded as a result of the shelling.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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