Ukrainian strikes have reduced processing at Russian refineries by 30% — Reuters

After Ukrainian drone attacks resumed in late October, operations were disrupted at 9 of Russia’s 35 largest oil refineries.

As a result, total oil refining volumes fell by approximately 30% compared to the end of last month.

According to Reuters industry sources, Russian refineries were processing about 700,000 metric tons of oil per day at the end of October. That figure has now fallen to 500,000 metric tons—approximately 5 million barrels per day.

At least four major oil refineries have been hit, including facilities that supply fuel to Moscow. Among them is the Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery in the Leningrad region, which was attacked on November 9.

Ukrainian drones also attacked the NORSI refinery near Nizhny Novgorod, the Ryazan Oil Refinery, “Slavneft-YANOS,” the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery, “Bashneft-UNPZ,” and the Afipsky Oil Refinery.

Source: Reuters

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a “huge number of UAVs,” explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

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