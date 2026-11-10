The SBU has charged General Dvornikov, who led the capture of Kherson

On November 10, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office formally charged, in absentia, General Alexander Dvornikov, the former commander of the Russian Federation’s Southern Military District, who led the seizure of the Kherson region at the start of the full-scale invasion. He is charged with waging a war of aggression.

Investigators established that on February 24, 2022, Dvornikov ordered the launch of an offensive against the Kherson region from the territory of occupied Crimea through the “Chongar” and “Kalanchak” checkpoints. Units of the 8th, 49th, and 58th Combined Arms Armies, as well as the 22nd Army Corps of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet, were involved in the operation.

On his orders, the Russian Air Force also carried out massive strikes on civilian infrastructure, including the airfield in Chornobaivka. Dvornikov is charged with waging an aggressive war (Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and proceedings to bring him to justice are ongoing.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine.

On August 11, 2026, the SBU, the National Police, and the Office of the Prosecutor General announced that Russian Major General Alexander Novikov had been charged in absentia. According to the investigation, in the spring of 2024, he directed strikes against Ukrainian power plants and gas transmission system facilities.

The SBU announced that the Russian general is suspected of torturing civilians in Yagidne.

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