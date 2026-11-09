On the morning of November 9, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with jet-powered drones. Explosions were heard in several areas of the capital, and drone debris fell, in particular, on the grounds of a school in the Desnianskyi district.

An air raid alert was issued in the capital due to the threat of Russian drones. At approximately 9:59 a.m., the Air Force reported a jet-powered UAV moving toward Kyiv from the west. According to their data, the drone was heading toward several districts of the capital, including Svyatoshyn, Pochayna, and Pechersk.

At approximately 10:04 a.m., explosions were heard in Kyiv. The capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported that a fire had broken out in a parking lot in the Solomyanskyi district. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene. In the Svyatoshyn district, debris from the drone fell in an open area. At that time, information regarding possible damage and casualties was still being verified.

As of 11:36 a.m., explosions continued to be heard in Kyiv. It was also reported that drone debris had fallen on the grounds of a school in the Desnianskyi district of the capital. Information regarding the consequences of the attack and possible casualties is being verified.

On the morning of November 9, 2026, Russian troops again attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Fires were reported in the capital as a result of the enemy strike. According to reports, a fire broke out in a parking lot in the Solomyanskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

On Sunday, November 8, emergency power outages began in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Dnipro. The usual schedules for hourly power restrictions are not currently in effect.

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