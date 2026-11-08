In Oleshky, during the ceasefire, the parties were allowed to spy on each other, — Arakhamia

During the temporary ceasefire in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, the parties agreed to continuously launch two drones each to monitor the situation and record any possible troop movements. This was intended to ensure objective monitoring of compliance with the ceasefire.

According to Arakhamia, at the start of the ceasefire, the parties did not establish a mechanism to monitor potential violations.

“When we initiated the ceasefire during the first 24 hours, we actually forgot to implement a mechanism for monitoring incidents,” he said.

As the head of the “Servant of the People” faction explained, representatives from both sides cited intelligence reports and claimed that there were troop movements, cargo shipments, and deliveries of ammunition.

In light of this, the negotiators met and proposed introducing constant monitoring using drones.

The agreement stipulated that each side would be able to continuously operate two drones to monitor the situation and obtain video evidence of possible violations. This footage could be used to confirm incidents and subsequently accuse the other side of violating the ceasefire.

Arakhamia also commented on the speculation that one of the parties might have used the ceasefire to move and regroup its units.

In his opinion, “the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle.”

“Maybe someone took advantage of this, you know, to regroup in a certain way, on a smaller scale, but it’s definitely not something dramatic that would have harmed the Ukrainian army’s positions. That’s for sure,” Arakhamia emphasized.

This was reported by Davyd Arakhamia, a member of the negotiating delegation and head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, during a conversation with journalists in Washington, D.C., at the Ukrainian Embassy in the U.S.

As of November 7, the people who were evacuated from the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission had received the necessary medical treatment. Afterward, they traveled to join their relatives in territory controlled by Ukraine.

Read us on