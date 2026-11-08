In the Khmelnytskyi district, one residential building was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack, and 12 other homes were damaged.

Two people sustained minor injuries. Medical personnel are currently providing them with the necessary care.

In addition, the attack caused a fire, which rescue workers have already extinguished.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration

As a reminder, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian energy facilities 18 times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s energy facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

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