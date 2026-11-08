Russia hopes that the results of the U.S. midterm elections will not prevent Donald Trump from continuing negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he expects the U.S. president to continue his peace initiatives, calling any potential changes in Congress an internal U.S. matter.

At the same time, experts believe that a stronger Democratic presence could increase pressure on Trump to support Ukraine, provide additional military aid, and impose new sanctions against Moscow.

Abbas Gallyamov, Putin’s former speechwriter, noted that the Russian leader missed an opportunity to reach an agreement with Washington on terms more favorable to himself while the political window of opportunity was still open.

However, experts caution that a Democratic victory will not necessarily force Trump to change his foreign policy. Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev, for his part, stated that after the election, the U.S. president may act even more decisively, since he will no longer need to focus on the upcoming election campaign.

Source: Associated Press.

The U.S. Democratic Party, which won a majority in Congress following the midterm elections, is not currently considering a third impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump. Instead, Democrats intend to push legislative initiatives on the cost of living, health insurance, tariffs, and the fight against corruption, as well as to strengthen oversight of the president’s administration.

In the U.S., Democrats, who won majorities in both chambers of Congress following the midterm elections, are preparing to counter President Donald Trump’s tariffs through legislation. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries stated that these tariffs have increased costs for ordinary Americans by thousands of dollars.

The political weakening of U.S. President Donald Trump following the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm congressional elections could strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position and limit Washington’s ability to conclude a peace agreement on terms favorable to Russia. At the same time, the new composition of the U.S. Congress has the potential to provide Kyiv with additional military aid and intensify sanctions pressure on the Kremlin.

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