Romania scrambled fighter jets due to an unidentified aerial target near Zmiinyi

On November 8, the Romanian Ministry of Defense’s radar systems detected an unidentified aerial target near Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea.

To intercept and monitor it, two F-18 fighter jets from the Spanish Air Force, which were patrolling the airspace, were scrambled. Helicopters were also dispatched.

Residents of the eastern part of Tulcea County were warned of the potential danger.

The target was initially spotted approximately 30 km east of Zmiinyi, in Ukrainian airspace. It subsequently disappeared from radar near Sulina, and later reappeared 55 km west of the island.

Source: Romanian Ministry of National Defense.

On the night of November 2, Romania scrambled F-16 fighter jets and a combat helicopter in response to a massive attack by Russian drones on Ukrainian ports on the Danube. Residents of the northern part of Tulcea County were warned of the danger, and in the morning they received alerts via the RO-Alert system. However, there were no reports of Russian drones entering Romanian airspace.

In Romania, residents of border areas were warned of a threat due to a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian territory. Residents of the northern and eastern parts of Tulcea County received the alerts.

Prior to this, three aerial targets were detected near the Ukrainian town of Vilkovo, prompting Romania to scramble two F-16 fighter jets and a helicopter. The incident occurred near the border with Ukraine.

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