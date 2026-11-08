The occupiers’ mobile fire teams are proving to be more effective against civilians than against drones.

The week before last, in the village of Nikolskoye (occupation name: Volodarsk), such a unit also wounded an energy utility worker who was repairing damage caused by a strike on energy infrastructure.

Andriushchenko noted that this incident received no coverage in the occupiers’ media, unlike cases where they attempt to blame Ukraine for similar events.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation

As a reminder, in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, a commercial residential complex is being built on the sites of at least seven demolished high-rise buildings. Local residents, who were promised replacement apartments for their lost homes, have been left homeless, while, according to city authorities, Russian security forces and officials are purchasing the new properties.

In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, Russian security forces are recruiting Ukrainian schoolchildren into cadet classes run by the Russian National Guard and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation with the aim of further integrating them into the occupation system.

Russian troops are expanding a military base on the grounds of the former Roshen confectionery factory and a shopping center in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast. The military facility is located amid the city’s civilian buildings.

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