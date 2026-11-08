Russian companies are purchasing machine-gun turrets to defend against Ukrainian drones

Large Russian companies have begun to strengthen their air defenses on their own in response to attacks by Ukrainian drones.

Some companies have already announced tenders for the purchase of machine-gun turrets.

In particular, Surgut Airport plans to purchase a system equipped with two twin machine guns, a thermal imager, and remote control for 909,000 rubles.

The Port of Ust-Luga is seeking a supplier for three turrets worth 8.9 million rubles. Energy companies, including Kolymaenergo and Rosatom subsidiaries, are also purchasing such systems.

Back in May 2026, Russian companies were permitted to purchase weapons to defend against drones. Among the available options are electronic warfare systems, interceptor drones, machine gun mounts, and artillery.

In addition, Putin’s decree provides for the possibility of transferring critical infrastructure facilities to state control if their owners have failed to ensure adequate protection against attacks.

Source: Sibir.Realii

Video: The Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai was struck.

As a reminder, on the night of November 2, drones struck the Slavnafta-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. A fire broke out in the industrial zone following the attack.

Prior to that, drones had attacked a Lukoil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

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