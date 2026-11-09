Ukrainian Special Operations Forces continue to carry out combat missions on Russian territory. In particular, operators from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center conducted special operations behind enemy lines, inflicting casualties on the enemy and disrupting its logistics routes.

The Special Operations Forces explained that such operations not only have a direct military effect but also impact the enemy’s command-and-control systems and morale.

The released footage shows several types of missions carried out by operators from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center:

special reconnaissance;

mining routes used by Russian troops and logistics routes;

setting up an engineering ambush;

target designation for unmanned aerial vehicle crews.

According to the Special Operations Forces, as a result of these special operations, four Russian servicemen were killed and nine others were wounded. In addition, Ukrainian operators destroyed a vehicle carrying ammunition.

The Special Operations Forces also reported on the indirect consequences of the operation for the enemy. In particular, Russian troops are forced to mobilize additional forces and reserves, close certain routes, and slow down logistics.

Furthermore, according to the Special Operations Forces’ assessment, the presence of an invisible threat is forcing the Russian military to limit the activity of its personnel in the area of operations.

“The vast majority of missions carried out by the Special Operations Forces on Russian territory are never made public,” the Special Operations Forces added.

The Special Operations Forces press center released a video featuring selected clips of Ukrainian military operations.

Russian troops continue offensive operations on various sections of the front, but have not achieved significant success due to counterattacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Ukrainian defenders are also striking enemy positions and hindering their movements.

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements took place on the front lines. Russian troops were most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks.

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to November 9, 2026, amount to approximately 1,609,380 personnel, including 2,980 over the past 24 hours.

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