The Russian army loses between 40,000 and 50,000 soldiers each month, either killed or seriously wounded. Despite these significant losses, the Russian command continues its offensive operations against Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Russian army’s monthly losses amount to about 43,000 personnel.

Norwegian military expert Lieutenant Colonel Palle Yudstebo attributed these figures to the strengthening of Ukrainian defenses and the Russian troops’ unchanging tactics. Ukrainian defenders are combining artillery with long-range weapons, while the Russian command continues to rely on the numerical superiority of its infantry.

According to the expert, Russia is trying to compensate for its losses by recruiting new soldiers, but this is leading to a further increase in the number of dead and wounded.

According to Ukrainian sources, the Russian army lost more than 44,000 personnel in September. These statistics have not been independently verified.

Source: Dagbladet

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to November 9, 2026, total approximately 1,609,380 personnel, including 2,980 over the past 24 hours.

During the first week of November, the Russian army lost 16,130 servicemen. This is the highest weekly figure since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces’ operation to establish a bridgehead in Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River in 2023 became a historic event for the Ukrainian army, despite significant losses. This assessment was expressed in an interview with the “Crimea.Realities” project by Alim Kerimov, chief of staff of the 34th Separate Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, Russia lost five divisions during the fighting.

Read us on