Ukraine will be able to get through this winter, despite Russia’s intentions to launch large-scale attacks on critical infrastructure.

According to Kirill Budanov, the Russian leadership hopes to stir up discontent among Ukrainians, organize protests, and force the government to compromise on national interests.

The main goal of such attacks is to put additional pressure on Ukrainian society through problems with electricity, heating, and other critical services. Russia is trying to use the difficult situation in the energy sector as a tool to influence Ukraine.

At the same time, Budanov emphasized that Ukraine will survive this winter, despite the enemy’s plans.

Source: YouTube, interview with Kirill Budanov

Starting on the night of November 3, one of the largest Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure took place, further complicating the situation in the national power grid.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured in the attack and was hospitalized in serious condition. He is currently under medical supervision and receiving all necessary care.

In the south of the Odesa region, a DTEK Odesa Power Grids facility was seriously damaged as a result of new Russian attacks. The destruction of power equipment has caused power outages.

Read us on