Over the past day, Ukrainian forces carried out strikes on four command and control centers used by Russian occupiers to operate drones.

The targets were located in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Donetsk regions, as well as on Russian territory.

The most important target was Berdiansk, where a temporary deployment site and a UAV command post belonging to the “Rubicon” unit were struck. Drone command centers near Oleshky in the Kherson region, Bilytske in the Donetsk region, and Aleksandrovsk in the Bryansk region were also struck.

Enemy casualties are being assessed.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As a reminder, Russia lost five divisions during the battles for Krynky.

A Russian soldier begged for food for three days, but his commander responded with insults.

Drone operators from the 41st Brigade are attacking Russian infantry in Kupiansk.

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