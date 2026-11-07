Video: Drone operators from the 41st Brigade attack Russian infantry in Kupiansk

Drone operators from the 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade are striking Russian troops and their hideouts in Kupiansk. For the occupiers trapped in the city, the situation boils down to two options: capture or death.

Russian troops continue to hide among the buildings in Kupiansk, but Ukrainian drone operators are finding them and striking them.

Footage released shows Russian infantrymen being hit and the locations where they are attempting to hide.

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Operators from the “Pryvid” unmanned aerial vehicle company of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, the Unmanned Systems Battalion, and the Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 41st Brigade are working to eliminate the enemy.

“In Kupiansk, the enemy has only two options: to surrender or to remain in the city forever,” the brigade emphasized.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 2,280 Russian occupiers on the front lines.

As a reminder, as of 10:00 p.m. on November 6, there had been 180 combat engagements on the front lines. Russian troops carried out 53 airstrikes, dropped 170 guided bombs, and deployed over 3,600 kamikaze drones.

Recently, operators from the SHADOW PACK unit of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of drone crews, carried out a successful operation to clear Russian positions directly on Russian territory.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and thwarted Russian offensives, according to the ISW.

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