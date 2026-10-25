Rescue operations have been completed in Vinnytsia following a Russian strike on a residential building

In Vinnytsia, units of the State Emergency Service completed emergency rescue operations and the clearing of debris at a residential building that was damaged as a result of a morning attack by Russian forces.

According to the final report from rescue workers, no deceased or injured individuals were found under the rubble. The number of people injured in the shelling rose to seven, two of whom were taken to the hospital. At the scene, State Emergency Service psychologists provided assistance to 17 local residents. A total of 63 rescue workers and 14 pieces of specialized equipment were deployed to address the aftermath of the enemy strike.

Source: State Emergency Service.

On the morning of October 25, a Russian drone struck a five-story residential building in Vinnytsia. The strike destroyed part of the building: four apartments were completely destroyed, and cars parked nearby were also damaged. Six people were reported injured.

As a result of Russia’s attack on October 25 in Vinnytsia, residential buildings in two neighborhoods—Zamosti and Maly Khutory—were damaged. A high-rise building in Zamosti was hit directly, while in Maly Khutory, a drone completely destroyed a two-story garage. There were no fatalities, and two people are in the hospital.

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