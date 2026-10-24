The number of people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 12.

According to Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, five of the injured are in the hospital. Two women and one man are in critical condition. They are currently undergoing surgery and will then be transferred to the regional hospital in Dnipro.

As previously reported, three people were killed and eight others were wounded in Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of a drone strike by Russian occupiers on Saturday.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

The Russians attacked Synelnykove with a drone; three people were killed.

The Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times in one day; there is one fatality and several injured.

Five children from the Voronov family, killed by the Russians, were buried in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As a reminder, on the night of July 30, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Following a Russian missile strike on a private home in the village of Radushne in the Kryvyi Rih region on July 30, only the family dog, named Rocky, was rescued from the rubble. The dog was rescued by a journalist from the local publication “Svoi Kryvyi Rih.” The rest of the Voronov family perished in the attack.

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