Occupiers have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times; three people were wounded

Throughout the day on November 6, Russian occupation forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, targeting six districts in the region.

According to Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as a result of strikes on the Nikopol district, a 64-year-old woman, a 76-year-old woman, and a 38-year-old man were wounded and will receive outpatient treatment.

The enemy shelling caused damage to infrastructure in the Tsarychanka, Zhovtovodska, P’yatykhatska, Magdalynivka, and Pereshchepyn communities; a sports complex in Kamyanske; as well as private homes, apartment buildings, an educational institution, a store, and warehouse facilities in the Nikopol, Synelnykiv, and Kryvyi Rih districts.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha on Telegram.

A 22-year-old man was wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region on November 6.

Russian occupation forces carried out an airstrike using guided bombs on the territory of the Sumy community. According to Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the enemy fired six guided bombs.

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