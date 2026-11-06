Putin created the positions of two new deputy defense ministers of the Russian Federation

Russian Federation dictator Vladimir Putin, in Decree No. 830 dated November 6, amended the 2004 regulations governing the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense, establishing two new deputy minister positions—Chief of Logistics and Chief of Armaments of the Russian Federation Armed Forces.

According to the published document, the decision was made as part of the ongoing reorganization of the aggressor country’s military leadership, while the maximum number of deputy defense ministers remained unchanged at 12.

Earlier, in August, Colonel General Valery Solodchuk was appointed Deputy Minister for Logistics, and the functional responsibilities of other officials in charge of weapons procurement and development were redistributed.

Source: Russian media.

Major General Sergei Nikitushkin, head of the Training and Material Support Department of the Main Directorate for Combat Training of the Russian Armed Forces, was arrested in Moscow. He is a participant in the so-called “special military operation.”In the Moscow Region of Russia, Major General of Internal Service Sergei Malkov, deputy head of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and head of logistics, was detained. He is suspected of embezzling fuel belonging to the ministry.

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