The occupiers launched a strike with guided bombs on Sumy; there are casualties

Russian occupation forces carried out an airstrike using guided bombs on the territory of the Sumy community. According to Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the enemy fired six guided bombs, resulting in hits at four locations in residential areas and on civilian infrastructure.

As a result of the attack, three local residents were injured; one of the injured women is in serious condition. Specialized and emergency services are working at the impact sites to address the aftermath of the airstrike and assess the extent of the damage.

Source: Grigorov on Telegram.

On the evening of November 5, a Russian drone attacked a residential area in the Zarichny district of Sumy. A 24-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, who were in their apartment at the time of the attack, were injured. One of the victims was taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man was wounded as a result of a Russian attack on the Kyiv region on November 6.

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