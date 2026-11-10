Two people were wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi on the morning of November 10

On Tuesday, November 10, Kropyvnytskyi came under Russian attack. Two people were injured as a result of the strike.

Andriy Raikovych, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, the injured are already in the hospital.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure of the Pervomaiskyi District in the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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