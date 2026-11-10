Negotiations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine have concluded for today.

The parties plan to resume discussions on Wednesday morning, November 11.

This was reported by Interfax-Ukraine, citing Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

The Foreign Intelligence Service confirmed that the first day of talks has concluded and that the next round of meetings will take place tomorrow morning.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

U.S. President’s Special Envoy Jared Kushner stated that Russia is allegedly ready to end the war against Ukraine under certain conditions.

Representatives of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, the U.S., and NATO emphasized during a meeting in Abu Dhabi that any future peace agreements must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its right to make decisions independently. In addition, the agreement must provide reliable security guarantees for our country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during which they discussed the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi. Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia must also demonstrate a willingness to de-escalate the conflict and achieve genuine peace.

Ukrainian representatives arrived in Abu Dhabi on November 10, where talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are set to take place. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m.

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