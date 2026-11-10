Collaborator Vitaliy Plugataryov was eliminated in the occupied Kherson region

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, collaborator Vitaliy Plugataryov was killed in a drone attack. This was reported by Vladimir Saldo, the head of the Russian occupation administration in the region. According to him, the UAV struck Plugataryov’s car as he was driving to a farm; he died on the spot from his injuries.

After the start of the full-scale invasion and occupation of part of the Kherson region, Plugataryov voluntarily defected to the enemy. Previously, he headed the Dnipro Sturgeon Fish Breeding Plant (from which he was dismissed by the occupiers in January 2025), and in May 2026, he assumed the position of head of the seized enterprise “Askaniyanske.”

In the past, Plugatarev was elected as a deputy to the Bilozerka Village Council (in June 2025, he was recalled by decision of the “Servant of the People” party) and also ran for a seat in the Verkhovna Rada.

Source: “Glavkom.”

Volodymyr Podolyak, the older brother of Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, was killed in May 2024 in the Zaporizhzhia region. According to the Killed in Ukraine project, the man fought on Russia’s side against Ukraine. Journalists found information about his death in a Rosstat dataset that became publicly available due to a leak.

Ukrainian troops killed Russian occupier Konstantin Zarubin on the front lines; he had previously played field hockey. He was a champion of the 9th Winter Spartakiad for Russian schoolchildren.

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