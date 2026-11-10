In the Sumy region, the occupiers have been attacking the border village of Ryasne for half a year

Russian occupation forces, which seized the border village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region at the beginning of the year, have been unable to advance toward the neighboring village of Ryasne over the past six months. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation.

According to the spokesperson, the enemy managed to enter some villages located directly along the state border, but their further advance several kilometers inland was completely halted by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In this sector of the front, the enemy is constantly attempting to advance but is meeting with fierce resistance. Tregubov also noted that, at present, no significant buildup of Russian forces capable of carrying out a large-scale breakthrough has been observed in the group’s area of responsibility in eastern Sumy Oblast.

Source: Ukrinform.

Ukrainian defenders maintain control over Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. At the same time, the occupiers are attempting to advance on the northern approaches to the city—in the direction of Radkivka and Kindrashivka.

DeepState has documented the advance of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction.

The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to October 30, 2026, amount to approximately 1,586,500 soldiers.

In the area of responsibility of the Joint Forces Group, Russian troops are attempting to increase pressure along the state border. Between 10 and 12 combat engagements occur in this sector daily.

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