One person was killed and six were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and six other civilians were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including the regional capital, came under enemy attack.

Russian troops attacked the region using strike drones, aircraft, and artillery.

The following settlements came under enemy fire: Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Komyshany, Novomykolaivka, Beryslav, Oleksandrivka, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Charivne, Vysoke, Bilozerka, Prydniprovske, Rozliv, Veletenske, Nadiivka, Sadove, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Dar’ivka, Ponyativka, Mykilsk, Ingulets, Chaychyne, Ingulivka, Zarichne, Ulyanivka, Antonivka, Vesele, Zmiivka, Lvivove, Milove, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske, Osokorivka, Tyahynka, Kyselivka, Novodmytrivka, Molodetske, Sofiivka, and Kherson.

As a result of the Russian strikes, three high-rise buildings, seven private homes, a farm building, and private vehicles were damaged.

Consequently, Russian shelling of the Kherson region resulted in one fatality and six more residents of the region being wounded.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 9, Russian troops killed three civilians in the Donetsk region. Another person was wounded as a result of enemy shelling.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 27 settlements in four districts of the Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, and eight others were wounded or injured. In the Sumy community, three vehicles and an apartment building were damaged.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi District of the Mykolaiv Oblast using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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